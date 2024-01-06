If you're looking for bracketology analysis of South Florida and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How South Florida ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 2-1 NR NR 126

South Florida's best wins

On November 13, South Florida registered its best win of the season, an 83-57 victory over the Grambling Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 136) in the RPI rankings. The leading point-getter against Grambling was Vittoria Blasigh, who posted 16 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 182/RPI) on November 6

70-61 at home over SMU (No. 193/RPI) on December 30

61-32 over High Point (No. 227/RPI) on November 23

70-63 on the road over Tulane (No. 230/RPI) on January 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 239/RPI) on November 19

South Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

South Florida has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Bulls have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Florida has drawn the 112th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Bulls' upcoming schedule, they have nine games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Of South Florida's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Florida's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

South Florida Bulls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

