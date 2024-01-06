The Tulane Green Wave (7-4) play the South Florida Bulls (8-5) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

South Florida vs. Tulane Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 13.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Daniela Gonzalez: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Amira Mabry: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

