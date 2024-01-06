When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Stetson be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Stetson ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 2-0 NR NR 111

Stetson's best wins

When Stetson took down the Charlotte 49ers, the No. 97 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 79-75 on December 29, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Against Charlotte, Jalen Blackmon led the team by dropping 26 points to go along with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-82 on the road over UCF (No. 115/RPI) on November 26

85-67 over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on November 20

71-55 at home over Jacksonville (No. 235/RPI) on January 6

71-61 over Central Michigan (No. 256/RPI) on November 21

75-74 at home over North Florida (No. 284/RPI) on January 4

Stetson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Hatters are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Stetson is facing the 125th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Hatters have 15 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Stetson's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Stetson's next game

Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Stetson Hatters

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Stetson Hatters Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

