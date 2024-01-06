Stetson vs. Jacksonville Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - January 6
Saturday's contest at Edmunds Center has the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) matching up with the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) at 2:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 78-70 victory for Stetson, who are favored by our model.
Based on our computer prediction, Stetson is projected to cover the spread (7.5) versus Jacksonville. The two teams are projected to score the same number of points as the 148.5 total.
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: DeLand, Florida
- Venue: Edmunds Center
- Line: Stetson -7.5
- Point Total: 148.5
- Moneyline (To Win): Stetson -350, Jacksonville +260
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stetson 78, Jacksonville 70
Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Jacksonville
- Pick ATS: Stetson (-7.5)
- Pick OU: Over (148.5)
Stetson's record against the spread so far this season is 7-5-0, and Jacksonville's is 5-6-0. The Hatters are 7-5-0 and the Dolphins are 9-2-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 153.4 points per game, 4.9 more points than this matchup's total. Stetson is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while Jacksonville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters are outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game with a +119 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (96th in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per outing (155th in college basketball).
- Stetson prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is collecting 36.4 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.1 per outing.
- Stetson connects on 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.9 (18th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.
- The Hatters rank 55th in college basketball by averaging 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 206th in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.
- Stetson has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.5 (347th in college basketball).
