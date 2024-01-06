The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

This season, the Hatters have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.

Stetson has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Hatters are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 63rd.

The Hatters average 78.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 74.2 the Dolphins allow.

When Stetson puts up more than 74.2 points, it is 8-2.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Stetson is averaging 28.6 more points per game (96) than it is in road games (67.4).

Defensively the Hatters have played better at home this year, allowing 59 points per game, compared to 79.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, Stetson is averaging 2.9 more threes per game (11.8) than on the road (8.9). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule