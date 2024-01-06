The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) hope to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stetson vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline FanDuel Stetson (-6.5) 147.5 -310 +240

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

Stetson has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Hatters' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Jacksonville has put together a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Dolphins games have hit the over 11 out of 14 times this year.

