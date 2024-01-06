Saturday's contest features the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-10) and the Stetson Hatters (6-9) squaring off at Swisher Gymnasium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Jacksonville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Hatters' last outing on Thursday ended in a 61-57 victory over North Florida.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 67, Stetson 65

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters took down the No. 242-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Florida Ospreys, 61-57, on January 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Stetson has six losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Stetson 2023-24 Best Wins

61-57 on the road over North Florida (No. 242) on January 4

71-62 at home over Iona (No. 255) on November 18

56-48 at home over Morgan State (No. 299) on December 17

78-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 339) on December 20

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.2 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.7 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.7 FG% Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (15-for-67)

8.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (15-for-67) Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Skylar Treadwell: 2.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.9 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (posting 58.7 points per game, 297th in college basketball, while giving up 60.9 per outing, 107th in college basketball) and have a -33 scoring differential.

The Hatters are putting up more points at home (69.2 per game) than away (50.3).

Stetson is allowing fewer points at home (54.3 per game) than on the road (63.9).

The Hatters have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 60.4 points per contest, 1.7 more than their season average of 58.7.

