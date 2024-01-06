The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In 12 of 37 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.
  • He has seven goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.
  • He has a 14.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Wild 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 4-1
1/2/2024 Jets 1 1 0 16:54 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:19 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:04 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:23 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 3 0 3 15:48 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:49 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 4 4 0 14:59 Away W 7-4

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

