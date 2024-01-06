Steven Stamkos will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Lightning-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Stamkos has averaged 17:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -16.

In 12 of 37 games this season Stamkos has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 25 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points nine times.

Stamkos has had an assist in a game 19 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Stamkos hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 98 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 37 Games 5 38 Points 5 16 Goals 2 22 Assists 3

