There are several strong matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Hatayspor Antakya squaring off against Caykur Rizespor.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today's Super Lig action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya is on the road to face Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+110)

Caykur Rizespor (+110) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+255)

Hatayspor Antakya (+255) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor journeys to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+110)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+110) Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+230)

Adana Demirspor (+230) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor is on the road to take on MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+120)

Trabzonspor (+120) Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+230)

MKE Ankaragucu (+230) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Samsunspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul journeys to match up with Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: Samsunspor (+110)

Samsunspor (+110) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.