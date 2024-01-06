There are 11 games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SWAC teams. That includes the Alabama A&M Bulldogs versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Florida A&M Rattlers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Prairie View A&M Panthers at Grambling Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!