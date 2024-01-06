The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

UCF is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Knights are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Knights put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.4 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 69.4 points, UCF is 8-2.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.

The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.

UCF made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule