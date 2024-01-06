How to Watch UCF vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- TCU vs Kansas (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- West Virginia vs Houston (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Baylor vs Oklahoma State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- UCF is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Knights are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
- The Knights put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 69.4 the Wildcats give up.
- When it scores more than 69.4 points, UCF is 8-2.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF averaged 77.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 away.
- The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 away.
- UCF made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (30.4%).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|W 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 69-56
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/29/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 98-54
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Kansas
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/13/2024
|BYU
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
