2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCF March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of UCF and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How UCF ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|115
UCF's best wins
When UCF defeated the Charlotte 49ers, the No. 97 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 74-71 in overtime on November 20, it was its best win of the season so far. Against Charlotte, Darius Johnson led the team by putting up 25 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 72-44 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 139/RPI) on November 16
- 72-57 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on December 2
- 69-56 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on December 21
- 83-80 over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 19
- 74-51 at home over Maine (No. 233/RPI) on December 18
UCF's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, UCF has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, UCF has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UCF has the 246th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Knights have 17 games left this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.
- In terms of UCF's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
UCF's next game
- Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Kansas Jayhawks
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
