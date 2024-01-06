How to Watch the UCF vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score 21.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (56.0).
- Kansas State is 14-1 when it scores more than 56.0 points.
- UCF is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 77.5 points.
- The Knights record 66.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 50.5 the Wildcats give up.
- UCF is 8-3 when scoring more than 50.5 points.
- When Kansas State gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 14-0.
- The Knights shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.
- The Wildcats shoot 48.0% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights allow.
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)
- Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39)
- Mya Burns: 10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morgan State
|W 67-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 69-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/3/2024
|Oklahoma State
|L 68-61
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/13/2024
|West Virginia
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
