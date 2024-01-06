Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 6?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Victor Hedman a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hedman stats and insights
- In six of 38 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hedman has picked up three goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- Hedman's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages two shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|27:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|29:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|29:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|26:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:32
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|23:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|27:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.