For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Victor Hedman a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Hedman stats and insights

In six of 38 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hedman has picked up three goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Hedman's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages two shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 1 1 0 27:03 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 2 0 2 29:14 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 29:52 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:55 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:47 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 23:36 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 27:35 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-2 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

