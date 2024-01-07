Find out how every Big 12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Houston

Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 30-1

14-0 | 30-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 89-55 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. BYU

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 29-3

12-2 | 29-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: L 71-60 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kansas

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 23-7

13-1 | 23-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 83-81 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Iowa State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-10

11-3 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: L 71-63 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Baylor

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-8

12-2 | 22-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 75-70 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Oklahoma

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-9

13-1 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: W 71-63 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas Tech

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

12-2 | 23-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 78-67 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. TCU

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

11-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: L 83-81 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cincinnati

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

12-2 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 71-60 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

11-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: L 78-67 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-6 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: L 75-70 vs Baylor

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Kansas State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17

11-3 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 77-52 vs UCF

Next Game

Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UCF

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-20

9-4 | 10-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: L 77-52 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-9 | 6-25 Odds to Win Big 12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston

Next Game