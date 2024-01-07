Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 224.1 per game.

Ridley's 126 targets have resulted in 70 receptions for a team-high 910 yards (56.9 per game) and seven scores so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridley and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ridley vs. the Titans

Ridley vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 103 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 103 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed seven opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is allowing 224.1 yards per contest this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Titans' defense ranks fourth in the league by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (18 total passing TDs).

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ridley Receiving Insights

In seven of 16 games this season, Ridley has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Ridley has 21.8% of his team's target share (126 targets on 577 passing attempts).

He has 910 receiving yards on 126 targets to rank 79th in NFL play with 7.2 yards per target.

In five of 16 games this year, Ridley has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (18.9% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Ridley (24 red zone targets) has been targeted 40.0% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/31/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / -12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.