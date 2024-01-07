Calvin Ridley against the Tennessee Titans pass defense and Roger McCreary is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Jaguars play the Titans at Nissan Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 137.3 8.6 23 76 8.65

Calvin Ridley vs. Roger McCreary Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley leads his squad with 910 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 70 receptions (out of 126 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

In the air, Jacksonville has passed for 3,846 yards, or 240.4 per game -- that's the ninth-highest total in the league.

The Jaguars are 13th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 22.3.

Jacksonville has been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 36.1 times game, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Jaguars have thrown the ball 60 times this year, ranking them 22nd in the NFL.

Roger McCreary & the Titans' Defense

Roger McCreary leads the team with one interception, while also recording 77 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee is 16th in the NFL with 3,586 passing yards allowed (224.1 per game) and 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

So far this year, the Titans are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 16th in the NFL.

Tennessee has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Roger McCreary Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Roger McCreary Rec. Targets 126 63 Def. Targets Receptions 70 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13 43 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 910 77 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56.9 5.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 167 7 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 24 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

