At Nissan Stadium in Week 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley will be facing the Tennessee Titans pass defense and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 137.3 8.6 23 76 8.64

Calvin Ridley vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley has hauled in 70 receptions for 910 yards (56.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

In the air, Jacksonville has thrown for the ninth-highest amount of yards in the league at 3,846, or 240.4 per game.

The Jaguars are 13th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 22.3.

Jacksonville is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 36.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Jaguars rank 22nd in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 60 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 48%.

Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense

Sean Murphy-Bunting has a team-leading one interception to go along with 49 tackles, two TFL, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has allowed 3,586 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and rank 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

So far this season, the Titans' defense is 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points allowed per game and 17th with 333.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Tennessee has given up over 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Sean Murphy-Bunting Rec. Targets 126 51 Def. Targets Receptions 70 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 910 49 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56.9 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 167 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 24 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

