Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly Women's CUSA Power Rankings
Find out how every CUSA team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
CUSA Power Rankings
1. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 26-4
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: L 68-59 vs Grand Canyon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 68-66 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: Sam Houston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
3. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
- Last Game: W 66-62 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
4. Liberty
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 68-66 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
5. Florida International
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: W 75-50 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Mexico State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: L 81-72 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. UTEP
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 81-72 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida International
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th
- Last Game: L 75-50 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 4-22
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: L 66-62 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
