Denny McCarthy will compete in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

+6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 16 rounds.

McCarthy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice.

McCarthy has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 19 -8 275 0 16 3 7 $6.3M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Plantation Course at Kapalua will play at 7,596 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,001.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course McCarthy has played in the past year has been 358 yards shorter than the 7,596 yards Plantation Course at Kapalua will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.8 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 46) at The RSM Classic, which was good enough to place him in the 86th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.89).

McCarthy was better than 97% of the competitors at The RSM Classic on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

McCarthy recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, better than the field average of 1.7.

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, McCarthy carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.5).

McCarthy had more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 7.1 on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic.

In that most recent competition, McCarthy did not card a bogey or worse on any of the 46 par-4s (the field averaged 3.4).

McCarthy ended The RSM Classic with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 10 par-5s.

The field at The RSM Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but McCarthy finished without one.

