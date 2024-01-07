Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Evan Engram will face the Tennessee Titans and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 18, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Engram has 884 yards on 104 catches and three TDs. He has been targeted 130 times, and averages 55.3 yards receiving per contest.

Engram vs. the Titans

Engram vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 72.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 72.7 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed seven opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The Titans surrender 224.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have the No. 4 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.1 per game).

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Engram Receiving Insights

In 11 of 16 games this year, Engram has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Engram has been targeted on 130 of his team's 577 passing attempts this season (22.5% target share).

He has been targeted 130 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (94th in NFL).

Engram has had a touchdown catch in two of 16 games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has scored three of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (8.1%).

With eight red zone targets, Engram has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 15 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 11 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 9 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

