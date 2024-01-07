Will Evan Engram Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 18?
Will Evan Engram cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Engram will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Engram's 104 receptions have led to 884 yards (55.3 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 130 times.
- Engram has had a touchdown catch in two of 16 games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.
Evan Engram Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|5
|5
|49
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|8
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|8
|7
|67
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|8
|7
|59
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|4
|28
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|7
|7
|41
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|10
|10
|88
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|7
|4
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|4
|29
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|8
|5
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|9
|9
|82
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|12
|11
|95
|2
|Week 15
|Ravens
|6
|4
|28
|0
|Week 16
|@Buccaneers
|15
|10
|95
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|6
|6
|60
|0
Rep Evan Engram with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.