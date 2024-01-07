The North Texas Eagles (11-3) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls average just 0.9 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Eagles allow (60.1).
  • Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
  • North Texas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.2 points.
  • The Eagles score 13.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Owls allow (61.6).
  • North Texas has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 61.6 points.
  • Florida Atlantic is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Eagles are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (36.7%).
  • The Owls' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

  • Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Jada Moore: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG%
  • Mya Perry: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68)
  • Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Dyllan Hanna: 3.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.1 FG%

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 San Diego State L 75-48 Rubin Arena
12/30/2023 UAB L 65-53 FAU Arena
1/4/2024 @ SMU L 57-52 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FAU Arena
1/13/2024 Tulsa - FAU Arena

