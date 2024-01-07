How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Eagles (11-3) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Owls average just 0.9 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Eagles allow (60.1).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
- North Texas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.2 points.
- The Eagles score 13.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Owls allow (61.6).
- North Texas has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- Florida Atlantic is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Eagles are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (36.7%).
- The Owls' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Jada Moore: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG%
- Mya Perry: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68)
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Dyllan Hanna: 3.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.1 FG%
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|San Diego State
|L 75-48
|Rubin Arena
|12/30/2023
|UAB
|L 65-53
|FAU Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ SMU
|L 57-52
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FAU Arena
|1/13/2024
|Tulsa
|-
|FAU Arena
