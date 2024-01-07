The North Texas Eagles (11-3) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Owls average just 0.9 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Eagles allow (60.1).

Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

North Texas has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.2 points.

The Eagles score 13.5 more points per game (75.1) than the Owls allow (61.6).

North Texas has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Florida Atlantic is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.

The Eagles are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (36.7%).

The Owls' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jada Moore: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG% Mya Perry: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Dyllan Hanna: 3.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.1 FG%

Florida Atlantic Schedule