Florida vs. Vanderbilt January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (8-3) face a fellow SEC squad, the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Florida Players to Watch
- Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
