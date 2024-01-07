The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) aim to build on a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (9-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 57.1 the Commodores allow.
  • Florida is 8-4 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
  • Vanderbilt has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Commodores put up are 7.8 more points than the Gators allow (65.0).
  • Vanderbilt is 13-0 when scoring more than 65.0 points.
  • Florida has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
  • This year the Commodores are shooting 42.9% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Gators give up.
  • The Gators make 45.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Leaders

  • Aliyah Matharu: 18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85)
  • Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG%
  • Leilani Correa: 14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
  • Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
  • Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Michigan W 82-65 Spectrum Center
12/30/2023 Winthrop W 73-36 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/4/2024 South Carolina L 89-66 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/7/2024 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/11/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/14/2024 Georgia - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

