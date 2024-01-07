The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) aim to build on a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (9-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Gators put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 57.1 the Commodores allow.

Florida is 8-4 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Vanderbilt has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Commodores put up are 7.8 more points than the Gators allow (65.0).

Vanderbilt is 13-0 when scoring more than 65.0 points.

Florida has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

This year the Commodores are shooting 42.9% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Gators give up.

The Gators make 45.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85)

18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85) Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG%

13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG% Leilani Correa: 14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Florida Schedule