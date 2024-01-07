How to Watch the Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) aim to build on a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (9-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Florida vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Gators put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 57.1 the Commodores allow.
- Florida is 8-4 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
- Vanderbilt has a 14-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.
- The 72.8 points per game the Commodores put up are 7.8 more points than the Gators allow (65.0).
- Vanderbilt is 13-0 when scoring more than 65.0 points.
- Florida has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
- This year the Commodores are shooting 42.9% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Gators give up.
- The Gators make 45.0% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores' defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida Leaders
- Aliyah Matharu: 18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85)
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG%
- Leilani Correa: 14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
- Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Michigan
|W 82-65
|Spectrum Center
|12/30/2023
|Winthrop
|W 73-36
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/4/2024
|South Carolina
|L 89-66
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/14/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
