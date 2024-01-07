The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (20-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hawks 115

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.3)

Magic (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Magic's .686 ATS win percentage (24-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .235 mark (8-26-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 15.4% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (65%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34), which is more often than Orlando's games have (17 out of 35).

The Hawks have a .562 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-7) this season while the Magic have a .435 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-13).

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic put up 113.8 points per game and allow 112, ranking them 19th in the league on offense and 11th on defense.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 20th in the league in rebounds (43.4 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.2).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.9 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is 24th in the league in committing them (14.3 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (14.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

