Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) at Amway Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Magic are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hawks 115

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.4)

Magic (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Magic have put together a 24-11-0 ATS record this season compared to the 8-26-0 mark of the Hawks.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Atlanta (2-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (15.4%) than Orlando (13-7) does as the underdog (65%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (17 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 9-7, while the Magic are 10-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

On offense the Magic are the 19th-ranked team in the league (113.8 points per game). Defensively they are 11th (112.0 points allowed per game).

Orlando is 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.4) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.2).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2023-24.

Orlando is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (14.3) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

The Magic are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

