The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (20-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hawks 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.4)

Magic (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Magic's .686 ATS win percentage (24-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .235 mark (8-26-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (3-13) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (18.8%) than Orlando (15-8) does as the underdog (65.2%).

Orlando and its opponents have gone over the total 48.6% of the time this season (17 out of 35). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (22 out of 34).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 10-13, while the Hawks are 9-7 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 19th in the NBA offensively (113.8 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (112.0 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 20th in the NBA in rebounds (43.4 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.2).

This season the Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists at 24.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

In 2023-24 the Magic are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.