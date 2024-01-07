The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (20-15) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

Hawks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hawks 115

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.3)

Magic (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Magic's .686 ATS win percentage (24-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .235 mark (8-26-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 13-7 against the spread compared to the 2-11 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34), which is more often than Orlando's games have (17 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 9-7, a better record than the Magic have recorded (10-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

Although the Hawks are allowing 123.9 points per game (third-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been excellent, as they rank third-best in the league by averaging 122.6 points per game.

With 44.6 boards per game, Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA. It allows 43.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this year, the Hawks rank 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 26 per game.

With 13 turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks 16th in the NBA. It forces 14 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

With 14.2 threes per game, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA. They own a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 17th in the league.

