The Atlanta Hawks' (14-20) injury report has three players listed heading into their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Orlando Magic (20-15) at Amway Center. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hawks dropped their last outing 150-116 against the Pacers on Friday. The Hawks got a team-best 30 points from Dejounte Murray in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4 Vit Krejci PG Out Shoulder

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Knee), Goga Bitadze: Out (Illness), Joe Ingles: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Franz Wagner: Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Out (Calf)

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

