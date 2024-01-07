Player prop bet options for Trae Young, Paolo Banchero and others are available when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Sunday (opening tip at 6:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -167) 10.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Young's 27.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 11.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (10.5).

Young has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +148)

Sunday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 20.5. That's 0.4 less than his season average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Murray has averaged 5.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -102)

Clint Capela's 11.9 points per game are 0.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

He has grabbed 10.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Sunday's prop bet for Banchero is 29.5 points, 6.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.1 -- is 1.4 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Banchero's assist average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

Banchero has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.