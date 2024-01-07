Tennessee (5-11) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 42.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Jaguars facing off against the Titans, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Jaguars vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have had the lead nine times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have led seven times, have been behind seven times, and have been knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times in 16 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up seven points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Titans have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in 10 games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Jaguars vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have had the lead nine times, have been losing six times, and have been tied one time.

The Titans have led after the first half in eight games this season. The team has been behind after the first half in eight games.

2nd Half

In 16 games this season, the Jaguars have won the second half nine times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

The Titans have been outscored in the second half 12 times and won in the second half four times in 16 games this year.

