Jaguars vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Tennessee Titans (5-11) are listed as 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. This game has an over/under of 40.
The Jaguars' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Titans. As the Titans prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-5.5)
|40
|-250
|+190
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-5.5)
|39.5
|-240
|+198
Jacksonville vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has posted a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Jacksonville has hit the over in seven of its 16 games with a set total (43.8%).
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 6-9-1 this season.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more, the Titans have one win ATS (1-3) this year.
- Of 16 Tennessee games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
