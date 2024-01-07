Jaguars vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium and will look to break a three-game losing streak.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Jaguars and Titans can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|4
|41
|-200
|+165
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville has an average point total of 43.1 in their contests this year, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jaguars are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have won 70% of their games as moneyline favorites (7-3).
- Jacksonville is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have played five games this season that finished with a combined score above 41 points.
- Tennessee's contests this season have a 40.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Titans have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Titans have won four out of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|22.3
|13
|21.4
|15
|43.1
|10
|16
|Titans
|17.3
|28
|21.7
|16
|40.7
|5
|16
Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.
- Jacksonville has not gone over the total in its past three contests.
- In divisional contests, the Jaguars are scoring 28.6 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 22.3 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are giving up 22.6 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 21.4 points per game in all games.
- The Jaguars have put up only 14 more points than their opponents this year (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).
Titans
- Tennessee has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three contests.
- The Titans have not gone over the total in their past three games.
- On offense, the Titans are worse in division games (15.4 points per game) than overall (17.3). Defensively, they are also worse (26.6 points conceded per game) than overall (21.7).
- The Jaguars have put up only 14 more points than their opponents this year (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.1
|42.9
|43.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|24.1
|23.3
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|4-5-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-0
|4-5-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|4-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-3
|2-1
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|40.3
|41
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|21.6
|23
|ATS Record
|6-9-1
|4-3-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-11-0
|3-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-9
|3-3
|1-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.