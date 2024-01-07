The Tennessee Titans (5-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium and will look to break a three-game losing streak.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Jaguars and Titans can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4 41 -200 +165

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has an average point total of 43.1 in their contests this year, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have won 70% of their games as moneyline favorites (7-3).

Jacksonville is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played five games this season that finished with a combined score above 41 points.

Tennessee's contests this season have a 40.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Titans have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.

This season, the Titans have won four out of the 13 games, or 30.8%, in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 22.3 13 21.4 15 43.1 10 16 Titans 17.3 28 21.7 16 40.7 5 16

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

Jacksonville has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

In divisional contests, the Jaguars are scoring 28.6 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 22.3 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are giving up 22.6 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 21.4 points per game in all games.

The Jaguars have put up only 14 more points than their opponents this year (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

The Titans have not gone over the total in their past three games.

On offense, the Titans are worse in division games (15.4 points per game) than overall (17.3). Defensively, they are also worse (26.6 points conceded per game) than overall (21.7).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 42.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.3 ATS Record 9-7-0 4-5-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 40.3 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.6 23 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-3 1-6

