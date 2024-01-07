Southeast Division rivals battle when the Orlando Magic (17-11) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) at Amway Center, beginning on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSE

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Franz Wagner posts 20.3 points, 3.9 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony posts 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Suggs puts up 12.4 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Moritz Wagner posts 11.9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.4% from the floor (fifth in league).

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young provides 28.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game for the Hawks.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela gives the Hawks 12.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 3.5 treys per contest (fourth in league).

The Hawks are receiving 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey this year.

Magic vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Magic Hawks 113.1 Points Avg. 122.7 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 47.5% Field Goal % 47.2% 33.5% Three Point % 37.5%

