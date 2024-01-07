Southeast Division foes meet when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) at Amway Center on January 7, 2024. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 50.5% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 50.5% from the field.

The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at first.

The Magic's 113.8 points per game are 10.1 fewer points than the 123.9 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 123.9 points, Orlando is 7-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 117.1 points per game at home, 6.0 more than away (111.1). On defense they give up 107.8 per game, 7.7 fewer points than on the road (115.5).

Orlando is giving up fewer points at home (107.8 per game) than on the road (115.5).

This season the Magic are averaging more assists at home (26.2 per game) than away (23.9).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries