Trae Young and Paolo Banchero are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic play at Amway Center on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 29.5-point prop total for Banchero on Sunday is 6.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.7.

He averages 1.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 8.5).

Banchero averages 4.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Banchero has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -167) 10.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 26.5-point total set for Young on Sunday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 3.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Young's season-long assist average -- 11.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Young has knocked down 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

Dejounte Murray's 20.9 points per game are 0.4 higher than Sunday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Murray's assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

