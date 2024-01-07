Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - January 7
When the Orlando Magic (20-15) and Atlanta Hawks (14-20) face off at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Paolo Banchero will be a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic's Last Game
The Magic were victorious in their previous game versus the Nuggets, 122-120, on Friday. Banchero was their leading scorer with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|32
|10
|11
|3
|0
|1
|Jalen Suggs
|27
|4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Cole Anthony
|23
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Magic vs Hawks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 7.1 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony posts 14.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs is putting up 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.
- Moritz Wagner posts 11.1 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Anthony Black is putting up 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 2.6 boards per game.
Watch Banchero, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|26.9
|7.9
|6.1
|1
|0.6
|1.8
|Franz Wagner
|21
|5.5
|3.5
|1.2
|0.4
|1.1
|Cole Anthony
|11.9
|4.3
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|1.3
|Moritz Wagner
|9.9
|5.9
|1.6
|0.5
|0.2
|0.5
|Jalen Suggs
|12.8
|2.1
|2.2
|0.6
|0.8
|2.4
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.