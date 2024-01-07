How to Watch South Florida vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) carry a five-game winning streak into a home contest with the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), winners of six straight. It starts at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
South Florida vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 43.1% from the field, two% lower than the 45.1% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- South Florida is 6-0 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 18th.
- The Bulls' 76.5 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers give up to opponents.
- South Florida is 6-0 when it scores more than 75.9 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Florida scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.
- At home, the Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.4.
- South Florida knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 89-73
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|W 73-70
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Temple
|W 76-68
|Yuengling Center
|1/7/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/12/2024
|Rice
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/18/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
