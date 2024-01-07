The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) carry a five-game winning streak into a home contest with the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), winners of six straight. It starts at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 43.1% from the field, two% lower than the 45.1% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

South Florida is 6-0 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 18th.

The Bulls' 76.5 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers give up to opponents.

South Florida is 6-0 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 on the road.

At home, the Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.4.

South Florida knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule