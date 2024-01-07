The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup against the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), winners of six straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UAB vs. South Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM UAB (-3.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAB (-3.5) 149.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Florida vs. UAB Betting Trends

South Florida has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UAB has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Blazers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

