Trevor Lawrence was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Lawrence's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 18, Lawrence is averaging 249.1 passing yards per game (3,736 total). Other season stats include 19 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and a 65.5% completion percentage (341-for-521), plus 67 carries for 329 yards four touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Week 18 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lawrence 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 341 521 65.5% 3,736 19 12 7.2 67 329 4

Lawrence Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0 Week 7 @Saints 20 29 204 1 0 8 59 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 32 292 1 1 1 10 0 Week 10 49ers 17 29 185 0 2 2 7 0 Week 11 Titans 24 32 262 2 0 5 17 2 Week 12 @Texans 23 38 364 1 1 2 0 1 Week 13 Bengals 22 29 258 2 0 5 8 1 Week 14 @Browns 28 50 257 3 3 3 11 0 Week 15 Ravens 25 43 264 1 0 4 41 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 17 29 211 1 2 4 29 0

