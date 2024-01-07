Will Trevor Lawrence Score a Touchdown Against the Titans in Week 18?
In the Week 18 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Trevor Lawrence get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Jaguars vs Titans Anytime TD Bets
Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Titans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- Lawrence has 339 rushing yards on 70 carries (21.2 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
- Lawrence has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in three games.
Trevor Lawrence Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|28
|50
|257
|3
|3
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|25
|43
|264
|1
|0
|4
|41
|0
|Week 16
|@Buccaneers
|17
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|29
|0
|Week 18
|@Titans
|29
|43
|280
|2
|2
|3
|10
|0
