If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Madison County Central School at Pineapple Cove Classical Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8

5:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cocoa Beach JrSr High School at Merritt Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8

7:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Viera High School at Heritage High School