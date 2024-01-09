Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC) playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Florida State Players to Watch

Jamir Watkins: 12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK De'Ante Green: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kevin Miller: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 18 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

18 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison

Florida State Rank Florida State AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank 147th 76.3 Points Scored 80.9 58th 243rd 73.4 Points Allowed 68.4 117th 179th 36.8 Rebounds 34.1 280th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 324th 182nd 7.5 3pt Made 8.3 107th 170th 13.6 Assists 12.4 256th 236th 12.4 Turnovers 10 51st

