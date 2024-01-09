Magic vs. Timberwolves January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Orlando Magic (18-11) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSN.
Magic vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, BSN
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero puts up 21.3 points, 6.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.
- Franz Wagner posts 20.5 points, 4 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
- Cole Anthony averages 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Suggs posts 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Moritz Wagner averages 11.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are getting 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this season.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this year.
- Mike Conley gives the Timberwolves 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while averaging 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Magic vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Timberwolves
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|113.3
|110.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.3
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
