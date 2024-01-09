Paolo Banchero is a player to watch when the Orlando Magic (21-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) play at Amway Center on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSN

BSFL, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic's Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Magic beat the Hawks 117-110 in OT. With 35 points, Banchero was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 35 10 4 3 1 4 Caleb Houstan 25 2 4 1 0 7 Jalen Suggs 16 5 3 1 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero puts up 23.1 points, 7.2 boards and 4.9 assists per game, making 46.1% of shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony averages 14.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the field.

Moritz Wagner averages 11.3 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch Banchero, Anthony Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 29.4 8.1 5.7 1.2 0.7 2.2 Franz Wagner 19.5 4.9 3 1 0.3 1.1 Cole Anthony 10.9 4.8 3 0.8 0.2 1.1 Moritz Wagner 10.3 5.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 0.6 Jalen Suggs 13.3 2.5 2.2 0.7 0.7 2.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.