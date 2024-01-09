Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - January 9
Paolo Banchero is a player to watch when the Orlando Magic (21-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) play at Amway Center on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSN
Magic's Last Game
On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Magic beat the Hawks 117-110 in OT. With 35 points, Banchero was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|35
|10
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Caleb Houstan
|25
|2
|4
|1
|0
|7
|Jalen Suggs
|16
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4
Magic vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero puts up 23.1 points, 7.2 boards and 4.9 assists per game, making 46.1% of shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cole Anthony averages 14.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 boards per game.
- Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the field.
- Moritz Wagner averages 11.3 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|29.4
|8.1
|5.7
|1.2
|0.7
|2.2
|Franz Wagner
|19.5
|4.9
|3
|1
|0.3
|1.1
|Cole Anthony
|10.9
|4.8
|3
|0.8
|0.2
|1.1
|Moritz Wagner
|10.3
|5.9
|1.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|Jalen Suggs
|13.3
|2.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.7
|2.7
