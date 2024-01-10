Wednesday's ASUN slate includes the Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) playing the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Queens Game Information

FGCU Players to Watch

  • Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Queens Players to Watch

  • Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

FGCU vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Queens Rank Queens AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank
63rd 80.7 Points Scored 68.1 311th
350th 81.3 Points Allowed 72.1 213th
57th 40.1 Rebounds 35.2 246th
103rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st
20th 10.1 3pt Made 7.5 182nd
103rd 14.8 Assists 12 284th
175th 11.7 Turnovers 11.6 166th

