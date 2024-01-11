Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's AAC slate includes the Tulane Green Wave (8-3, 0-0 AAC) facing the Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2, 0-0 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 8.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 18.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sion James: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kolby King: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|7th
|89.4
|Points Scored
|84.5
|24th
|350th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|162nd
|344th
|31.7
|Rebounds
|37.4
|148th
|363rd
|4.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|199th
|224th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.7
|80th
|111th
|14.7
|Assists
|15.5
|79th
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.7
|174th
