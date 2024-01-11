Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) playing the Florida International Panthers (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET.

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Molly Kaiser: 14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sabou Gueye: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sylena Peterson: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ene Adams: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jaila Harding: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

